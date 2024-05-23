Herts Baseball Club takes a swing at Motor Neurone Disease

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday June 2nd, Herts Baseball Club will be transforming Grovehill ballpark in Hemel Hempstead into a hub of solidarity and support in the global fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND), often referred to as ‘Lou Gehrig’s Disease’.This full day of activities, revolving around baseball, will allow individuals of all ages and skill levels to come together in support of MND research and awareness.

From thrilling baseball games to beginner-friendly batting and pitching sessions, a bake sale, barbecue, and the iconic Ice Bucket Challenge, there’s something for everyone at this event.

A charity raffle will include great prizes which have been generously donated — MLB Europe has provided some excellent London Series merch; there is time in the batting cages at The 108 London; and a sweet Louisville Slugger bat from Baseball Outlet.

June 2nd holds special significance in the baseball community as Lou Gehrig Day, honouring the legacy of the former New York Yankees star player whose life was tragically cut short by ALS, a form of MND. By commemorating this day, Herts Baseball Club aims to channel the spirit of solidarity and determination to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by the condition.

Herts baseball club in action

Pete Hogg, Herts baseball player and event organiser from St Albans, shares: “Motor Neurone Disease is a devastating condition that can affect anyone, quickly robbing them of their ability to move, speak, and even breathe on their own. Through Lou Gehrig Day, the baseball community can play a vital role in funding medical research and supporting those living with the condition”.

“At Herts Baseball Club, we aim to play our part and inspire other British and international baseball teams, players, and fans to unite in the global fight against ALS and other forms of Motor Neurone Disease. We invite anyone curious about the sport, willing to support the cause, or just looking for a fun day out, to come down to Grovehill Ballpark and join us for a day of summer fun.”

As baseball continues to gain momentum in the UK, events like this fundraiser contribute not only to MND research but also to the growing community of baseball enthusiasts.

There has been increased television and online coverage, boosted by the successes of Team GB, and landmark events like the regular London Series. This year, it brings the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies together at the London Stadium. The sport is capturing the hearts and minds of people across the country.

Poster for Lou Gehrig Day event

Herts Baseball Club has five teams that play in the British adult baseball leagues and one of the largest youth baseball programmes in the UK.