Hertfordshire Comets celebrate landmark game
Hertfordshire Comets, the visually impaired team for Herts who also draw in players from Beds and Bucks, played their first ever game against another county on 26 August.
The opponents were Berkshire Stags, with players from Metro Devils helping to make up the numbers. It was a convincing win for Berkshire, but an exciting first step on the VI journey for Hertfordshire Cricket.
The game was played at Hemel Hempstead Town Cricket Club as part of the Cricket Week marking the club’s 175th anniversary. The Mayor of Dacorum, Cllr Catherine McArevey, unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion, with Herts Comets coach/manager, Prof. Richard Grayson.
Further details on how to get involved in the Herts Comets are at: https://bcew.co.uk/the-clubs/hertfordshire-comets/