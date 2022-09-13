Hemel's Jessica Stretton all set for European Para Archery Cup test

Jessica Stretton in action. Photo: World Archery Europe.

Jessica is the number three world ranked 2016 Paralympic Champion and will be competing in the Compound Women Open,which forms the European Para Archery Cup Finals.

She won gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in the Women’s Individual Compound W1 at just 16-years-old - the youngest archer at the Games. The following year she was made an MBE for her services to archery.

Stretton now competes in the Compound Open and claimed silver in the 2019 World Para Championships in the Netherlands, setting a new world record in the process.

She also won bronze at the World Youth Championships the same year and won bronze with teammate Jamie Harris in the mixed team at the 2022 World Para Championships.

