Hemel win the Heath Park Cup

Hemel Hempstead Town have won the Heath Park Cup for the first time since 2015

The final was played on Friday at Heath Park in town as Hemel took on last year’s beaten finalists Leverstock Green.

Hemel scored 154-3 from their 20 overs and bowled Levy out for 95 in 17 overs.

Levy won the toss and put Hemel in, with skipper Lewis Hodgins and Tom Elborn opening. It initially seemed a smart move as after four overs Levy bowlers Ben Goode and Adam Thomas had kept Hemel to seven without loss. But the Hemel duo got going and after ten overs it was 70-0.

Levy skipper Lewis Koch brought himself on for the 12th over and snared Hodgins for 33 (one four, two sixes).

At the other end, Elborn was getting into his stride and he laid into Imran Iqbal, who went for 45 in his four overs.

Elborn went for 77 (seven fours, four sixes) in the 17th over with the score on 133-2.

Number three Brett Penny, who is no slouch in these circumstances, hit an unbeaten 29 from 23 balls (two fours, one six), seeing the score to 154-3.

Hemel wanted early wickets and got them.

Jack Bailey picked up two in his second over, including a sharp caught-and-bowled off Nahim Iqbal.

Shidhu Kanade picked up two in his first three overs to leave Levy on 27-4 after six overs.

Shidhu then had Levy captain Koch caught by Ed Langley for 19 and Levy were 43-5 after eight overs.

A fight back came via Ben Goode (29) and Asha Ali (18) as they put on 42 for the sixth wicket but they were still behind the clock.

Youngster Charlie Hoskins was then brought into the bowling attack and cleaned it up, taking 4-16 in just four overs as Levy were dismissed for 95 for a 59-run win for Hemel and their third title to go with those in 2014 and 2015.

The man of the match award went to Elborn for his knock of 77 – 44 runs more than any other batsman from either side.