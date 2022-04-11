Hemel Storm upset Cavaliers to seal play-off final spot

Hemel Storm were roared on by a large travelling support in their play-off semi-final win at Thames Valley Cavaliers. Picture by Joanne Charles

Having beaten Derby Trailblazers in overtime the previous week, Vanarama-sponsored Storm were up against their local rivals in the semi-finals.

The sixth seeds started well and opened up a 12-4 lead inside the first five minutes but Thames Valley responded to edge the first quarter 22-17.

Cavaliers increased that lead to 10 points but two three-pointers from Sam Newman helped make inroads into that advantage and, going in at half-time, Storm trailed 41-38.

Storm were looking to close the gap in the third quarter and they did just that.

They began with a 9-2 run and ended the period with a 9-3 run to give themselves a 65-58 advantage and the momentum going into the final quarter.

This was the most important quarter of Storm’s season.

Dru Spinks was forced into a timeout after an AJ Roberts lay-up and it was a good move as Storm went on a 10-0 run to give themselves a 12-point lead with just over five minutes to play.

Despite Thames Valley’s best efforts to get back in the game, Storm took control in the final two minutes of the game, taking advantage of missed shots from the Cavaliers, leaving them with no other choice but to commit fouls to slow down the game clock.

Fortunately for Storm, their free throw accuracy was good enough to extend the lead to double digits, leaving them to see out the game.

Storm were roared on by a big contingent of fans who made the trip to Uxbridge and it means they are now through to the Play-off Finals where they will face league champions Solent Kestrels at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester on Sunday, April 24.Storm have one more home game which is an exhibition against Great Britain Over 35s on Saturday (7pm tip).