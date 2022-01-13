Hemel Storm return to action with emphatic win

Greg Poleon goes for the basket during Hemel Storm’s convincing 133-61 victory over Oaklands Wolves. Picture by Leuis Charles

Hemel Storm returned to action with a convincing 133-61 success over Oaklands Wolves in NBL Division One.

A full house was on hand to see Vanarama-sponsored Storm produce an all-round team performance in which eight players scored double figures.

After a long Christmas break, there were no signs of rustiness from Storm and they played every quarter with discipline and class.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In terms of scoring, Storm enjoyed the second quarter winning it 41-12 after many missed shots from Oaklands and good defence from the hosts alongside some brilliant offensive play, as many players saw joy in and around the three-point arc.

Storm continued to turn on the style in the fourth quarter as they racked up the points.

There were a number of impressive individual displays.

Taylor Johnson led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Greg Poleon (19 points, 10 rebounds), Shaquille Lewis (19 points, eight rebounds) and Sam Newman (12 points, 12 assists, four steals) were all in fine form.

The victory keeps Storm in third place with a 9-3 record behind Solent Kestrels and Worthing Thunder.

Storm are on the road this weekend when they head to Thames Valley Cavaliers in another important game on Sunday (4.30pm tip).

As for the next home game, Storm entertain Loughborough Riders a week on Saturday (January 22) where they can hope to carry on their impressive record on their own court this season.