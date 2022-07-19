American Taylor Johnson is among those remaining with Storm for this season.

Spinks, who will be entering his fourth season as the club’s head coach, has been a key contributor in the club’s rise to being one of the top sides in the National Basketball League.

Spinks has led the side to two play-off finals out of two, narrowly missing out last season to Team Solent Kestrels.

Over the three years, Spinks has worked tirelessly to improve the standards of the club on and off the court and will be key for the future of the club going forward.

Assistant coach Michael Darlow will also return for the 2022/2023 season.

A club statement read: “In the past four seasons, Michael has worked very closely with Dru in plotting the club's progress and this includes his coaching of the University of Hertfordshire Storm team that will again complete in men's Division Three of the National Basketball League this coming season.

"If anyone is interested in studying and playing for the University of Hertfordshire and Hemel Storm, please reach out to Michael. We thank them for their incredible commitment and wish them continued success.”

Meanwhile, one of the greatest Americans to play in Division One will be returning to Storm for the 2022/2023 season.

Taylor Johnson, who was loved by Storm fans from the get go, played at an elite level on a nightly basis and finished the season as the league leader in both efficiency and points (27.1 ppg).

Storm’s MVP was a potent threat offensively, played defence of the highest calibre and the fans rewarded him for his efforts by selecting Johnson as the Fans’ Player of the Season.

Storm captain, Tayo Oyefusi, is another to sign for the upcoming season.

The 6ft 4in forward has led the team by example since joining Storm in 2020 and his experience will be vital in order to have a successful season in Division One.