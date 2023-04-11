​Hemel Storm move into play-off semi-finals after beating Team Solent Kestrels

Kestrels proved a tough test throughout the two games during the regular season, with Storm winning by single figures on both occasions. However, an outstanding shooting display in the fourth quarter meant that Storm took the victory more convincingly this time.

The first quarter started with Storm looking to dominate swiftly as a Sam Newman three pointer started, what was to be, an entertaining game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But whenever Storm scored, Kestrels were able to reply with shots of their own and Storm went into the second quarter winning 25-19.

Aaryn Rai was in great form against Kestrels. Photo: Jo Charles.

The second quarter was much like the first with Storm showing signs of stretching the lead out but relaxing too much, which lead to Solent continuing to come back.

The frustration was growing as Storm knew they should have extended their lead further but Solent still had hope of a comeback by the end of the first half as Storm went into the half-time break, winning 49-39.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After an intense first half, Storm were keen to up the intensity to put the game out of sight. They used the domination of Aaryn Rai, who was the driving force behind the team’s offence, and the outside presence of Newman who shot exceptionally well from three point range.

Storm managed to dominate on the rebounds securing vital possessions. To conclude the third quarter, a turnover with four seconds left gave Newman the opportunity to score the buzzer beater for three points. This gave Storm a 77-61 lead.

The final quarter was one of the best shooting displays in a quarter this season, with Storm outstanding from three-point range, whilst also conceding only 15 points.

The ruthless display capped off what was a fantastic game and a great performance from Storm who scored a total of 40 points in the final quarter which gave them a convincing victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This means Storm will face Reading Rockets on Saturday (15th) at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, 7pm tip in the semi-final.