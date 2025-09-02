​Hemel Storm make new signings

Kai Walker is among the new signings.

​Hemel Storm have been made several new signings ahead of the new season.

Guard Danny Evans is among those to have joined.

He began his career with professional Spanish side Bàsquet L’Hospitalet, then moved on to fellow LEB Silver team, Villarrobledo, where he averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. That earned him his first crack at top-flight British basketball, signing for Cheshire Phoenix ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Evans, who spent his earlier years as a scholar in America, captaining Phillips Academy and finishing his college career by winning a Conference Championship with Saint Anselm, has since gone on to a spell in France with Rennes and is now ready for the fresh challenge that awaits him in Hemel.

Also signed is 6’4” American guard Matt Norman, who most recently suited up for NBA G League side Texas Legends.

Prior to that, Norman spent the 2023-24 campaign with BC Iverioni Gori in the Georgian Superleague, having had the previous two years at the University of North Dakota.

Kai Walker is heading to the StormDome from MK Breakers.

He first burst onto the British basketball scene with Team Solent Kestrels, spending four seasons on the coast before moving to Thames Valley for the 2023/24 campaign.

Meanwhile, Jarvis Chater will return for his third year at the club.

Chater initially joined up with the squad in February of the 2023/24 campaign and has already picked up league and playoff winners’ medals.