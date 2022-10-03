Hemel Storm into the semis after overcoming the Dragons

Aaryn Rai top scored for Storm in their win.

Coming off the back of a successful group stage, Storm had to make sure that they would win, with a semi-final game away at Reading Rockets at stake.

Storm withstood Bradford’s early pressure and managed to secure a convincing victory, winning 99-78.

Storm took time to reach their full potential, but in the end their teamwork meant that they took victory against a Dragons side who were tough to break down.

Top scorers: Aaryn Rai, 24pts & 12 rebounds, Hakeem Sylla, 18pts & 15 rebounds, Taylor Johnson 20pts & 9 rebounds.

