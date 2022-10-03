Hemel Storm into the semis after overcoming the Dragons
Hemel Storm slayed the Bradford Dragons on Saturday to book a KitKing Trophy semi-final place.
Coming off the back of a successful group stage, Storm had to make sure that they would win, with a semi-final game away at Reading Rockets at stake.
Storm withstood Bradford’s early pressure and managed to secure a convincing victory, winning 99-78.
Storm took time to reach their full potential, but in the end their teamwork meant that they took victory against a Dragons side who were tough to break down.
Top scorers: Aaryn Rai, 24pts & 12 rebounds, Hakeem Sylla, 18pts & 15 rebounds, Taylor Johnson 20pts & 9 rebounds.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Storm are now away to Reading Rockets on Saturday (8th) October in the semi-final with a 2pm tip. The next home game is the first NBL Division One League game at home to Bradford Dragons at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, 7pm tip off.