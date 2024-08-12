Hemel ​Storm confirm key signings ahead of season

Sam Newman will feature for Storm again this season.

​Hemel Storm have announced several deals on and off the court as the new basketball season approaches.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Newman will officially return for his fifth season at Hemel Storm, after finishing last year’s campaign in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British guard first signed for the club in 2019, making the move from Essex Leopards. After a year away at the Rebels, Newman rejoined and has been present ever-since, picking up five trophies including last year’s play-off title.

Newman has taken up a greater sense of responsibility in recent history following the wholesale changes at the club last summer. One of few remaining faces from an unprecedented season of success, he was vital in bringing together the new squad and became a real leader.

Talking about last season, he admitted: “We spent the year chasing after a slow start. It was nice to put all the pieces together in the end and keep the trend of Storm on the top spot going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individually, he continued to impress following his solid work the year before, which was somewhat outshone by others in the team.

However, in being crowned both Fans’ Offensive Player and Fans’ MVP for 2023/24 - alongside also achieving MVP acclamation in the play-off final with a statline featuring 18 points, eight assists, five rebounds and five steals - Newman was finally accredited with the recognition he deserves and will look to continue his good work in the upcoming season.

Speaking of his return, Newman said: “I’m happy to be back; I’ve said it a few times over the years but there’s nowhere better to be than Hemel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The off season we’re having should allow us to be at the standard needed from day one and really allow us to hit the ground running.”

Meanwhile, following his successful spell with the side after joining last January, Darien Nelson-Henry will be back for another year.

Coming out of retirement to join Storm, the ex-Leicester Riders captain added vital experience and guidance as he helped to propel his new team to play-off glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He registered 33 points to help his side to victory in what was an important league fixture away at Reading Rockets and went under the radar with a crucial double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds in the play-off final as Storm prevailed three point winners.

He said “I am very excited to return to Hemel for another season. It was great to experience the winning culture, culminating in our end of season success at the final.”

Storm have also announced the return of coaches Michael Darlow and American Jake Rothauge to the team, helping head coach Mark Clark, while Tom Frederick will turn his attention to assisting the Hemel Storm Women side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlow said: “I said back in 2017 ‘why would anyone want to leave this club?’ and my stance remains very much the same.

"It’s a club I continue to fall in love with, the people behind the club are some of the best people I’ve come across and the fans are unbelievable.

"You’re part of something that’s continually growing and providing incredible experiences for all involved.”