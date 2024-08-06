​Hemel see off Welwyn to go fourth in league

Hemel were in fine form to beat Welwyn Garden City.

​Hemel Hempstead firsts enjoyed a fine win at Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

​The hosts remain second but Hemel moved up to fourth with the win, 15 points behind third-placed Broxbourne.

Winning the toss and batting, WGC were kept under a tight constraint by the Hemel bowling which allowed them no leeway. Darren James bowled 20 overs for 2-61, Parth Mehta 13 overs for 2-45 and towards the end Lewis Hodgins and Ed Pike bowled five overs each to take 2-22 and 2-24. WGC were all out for 208 in 59 overs.

Despite losing Hem Ilangaratne early for 4, Lewis Hodgins (51) and Harry Ganley (47) took the Hemel score up to 104 in the first 20 overs, well ahead of the asking rate.

As WGC fought back, Hemel still kept the runs coming and at the end Ed Pike (43*) and Freddie Lowe (12*) put on 46* for the sixth wicket to see Hemel to victory with 211-5. Youngster Lutero Corrigan made his 1st XI Herts League debut with 16 runs and a winning start.

Hemel 2s beat Allenburys and County Hall to move off the bottom of Division 3A at the expense of their opponents.

Put in by Allenburys, Hemel made a good score to defend of 260-9 in their 50 overs. Aaron Wilson (40) and Ed Langley (45) put on 74 for first wicket and then down the order Phil Costard (41) and Adam Moulster (49*) kept the score moving.

There was a wicket first ball for Ed Langley and although Allenburys kept on trying they were always behind the asking rate of run scoring. At the end Jacob Hodgins (2-49), Brad Finch (3-31) and Nick Hodgins (3-25) saw through the lower batsmen to bowl Allenburys out for 183 and give Hemel a 77 run win.

Hemel 3s were well beaten by Abbots Langley, being all out for 90 with Kam Akhtar (24) top scoring, Abbots reaching 91-4 in 16 overs, 2 - 23 from Lucas Bertin the best Hemel bowling return.

Hemel 4s fell to Markyate despite Hemel’s useful 181-6, Neil Morgan hitting 50.

Markyate reached 184 - 5 in 29 overs to wrap up a pretty convincing win.

Hemel 5s saw off Old Minchendenians who they reduced to 174-5, before U14 newcomer Harrison Brown followed his 50 from last week with 33 this week and Matt Scears made 59* in the middle to see Hemel to victory.

In a friendly, Hemel 6s lost to Harpenden, Hemel all out for 122 with Irfan Khalifa top scoring on 28 but the hosts making 126-6.