Hemel Hempstead karate student passes black belt grading aged 78
Bill Stevens becomes one of the oldest 1st dan black belts in the country
Bill Stevens has become one of the oldest - if not the oldest - black belts in the country at the age of 78.
Over the weekend his success was part of a large karate event in Hemel Hempstead.
A local karate academy organised its annual seminar combined with grading .
Bill , alongside other four students, passed his shodantest and is now among the oldest 1st dan black belts in the UK.
“Bill joined us when he was 72 as a white belt,” said Patrik Visnovsky, Bill’s teacher. “Today after such a hard work it was my honour to put black belt on this extraordinary man.
“It’s very rewarding.
The EGKF Seminar was attended by 50 students from all across the country, including two world champions and a European champion in karate.