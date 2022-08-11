Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemel Hempstead Town CC enjoyed a successful Saturday.

Preston batted first and ran into the might of Darren James who returned figures of 17.3 - 6 - 63 - 6 as he ran through the top order then returned to skittle out the tail.

Part Mehta picked up 3 - 40 as Preston were dismissed in 46.3 overs.

Hemel lost opener Hem Ilangartne for just 8 but by that time the score was 52 as Lewis Hodgins weighed into the Preston bowling. Hodgins was dismissed for 51 from 57 balls after he and Brett Penny had added 71 for the second wicket.

Penny was then dismissed for 61 from 40 balls but the score was already 139 from just 23 overs and 21* from Jack Doodson was just to guide Hemel through to a five wicket win in just 30 overs.

Hemel 2nds remained in second place in Division 3B but extended their lead over third placed London Colney from six points to 30 points with a comprehensive beating of the third-placed side.

Batting first, Tom Waterton was the star for Hemel with a score of 105* in 101 balls as he laid waste to the London Colney bowling.

Helping him along the way were 44 from Will Langley and 38 from Oscar Pryor.

With the score of 258-6 to defend the Hemel bowlers needed no further incentive. They all got stuck in with skipper Charlie Hoskins (3 - 19) leading the way followed by 2 - 27 for Stan Hayden and 2 - 30 for Matt Parkins. All that was then needed was Suren Perera to come on and in two overs remove the tail with

figures of 2 - 2.

Batting first against Hoddesdon, Hemel IV took good advantage with Mike Samuels (51) and Grahem Clark (70) putting on 109 for the first wicket from the first 23 overs.

The momentum continued with Max Clark (26) and Freddie Lowe (61*) pushing the score up to 252 - 4 in their 40 overs.

Then the Hemel bowlers got to work. First two changes in Ajay Savania (8 - 6 - 10 - 3) and Jacb Hodgins 98 - 3 - 26 - 3) led the way and there were two wickets for Tayyab Sadiq

2 - 19.

Hoddesdon were dismissed for just 96 to give Hemel a 156-run victory.

With Hemel III without a game due to Bushey II no longer participating in the Herts League Div.6A, the Nursery Ground at Heath Park was vacant and what better opportunity to enable the ever growing Hemel 5th XI the chance of a home game rather than all their aways.

A 40 over friendly game was picked up against St Albans V and another win.

Most of the Hemel batsmen managed some runs with Finley Clark leading the way with 30 and Jack Boughton hitting a 26* down at the bottom.

Then the Hemel bowlers proceeded to bowl St Albans out for 145 to secure a 43 run win.

Lucas Bertin took 3 - 21 from his 8 overs, Lutero Corrigan 2 - 21 from 4 overs and Drew Butler 2 - 30 from 8.

Hemel’s Sunday side took on Harrow Town but fell to defeat against the league leaders.

Batting first Hemel made it to 161 all out. Aaron Wilson led from the top with 37, Billy Jones at 4 with 35, Adam Moulster held his no.6 position for 23* and Will Hodgins smashed a quick 20 down at 9.