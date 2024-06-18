Hemel firsts are held to a draw at Broxbourne

Hemel's first team held on for a draw.

​Hemel Hempstead’s first XI had to make do with a draw from their trip to Broxbourne in the Herts League Championship on Saturday.

​Having asked their hosts to bat first and restricted them to 184-7 from their 43 overs in a timed game, Hemel chased a revised target of 185 from 39 overs and although not able to reach it, they had two wickets remaining at the close to take a share.

Harry Ganley was Hemel’s main man with the ball, the Australian taking 3-48 including a caught and bowled to see off Josh Rodman.

Broxbourne had struggled to 93-5 initially but hit two fours and five sixes in a dynamic 52 to help his side recover to eventually hit 184-7.

In reply, Hemel openers Brett Penny (58 not out) and Ed Pike enjoyed an opening stand of 58 before Pike was out for 34.

Penny remained at the crease as others fell around him, no other batsmen scoring higher than 12 but the visitors hanging on to take four points from the encounter.

Hemel 2s were beaten by seven wickets at home to Ickleford in Division 3A and remain bottom of the table.

Batting first, Hemel struggled early on and were 37-4 before Nick Hodgins (62 not out) and Adam Moulster (41) got a grip on things to eventually help their side to 141 all out.

But despite losing a man early on, Ickleford recovered to ease to victory in the 32nd over and with just three wickets down.

The third and fourth XIs both saw their games at Watton and Ampthill respectively postponed.

The fifths, however, had a comfortable win at Watford Town in Division 11 South.

Having asked Watford to bat first they proceeded to bowl them out for just 57 inside 17 overs, Tyler James and Carter Botha taking three wickets each.

Hemel lost three cheap wickets in reply but Jim Langley (10 not out) and Matt Scears (21 not out) saw them home in the 16th over.

This weekend sees Hemel first host Letchworth Garden City while the seconds head to Totteridge Millhillians.