Hemel are too good for Reed

Hemel firsts were in good form.

Reed must have regretted their decision to bat with the toss as the Hemel bowlers tore them apart in 22 overs. Opening bowlers Will Hodgins (1-23) and Billy Jones (1-16) kept things tight at 37-2 from the first 12 overs and then Matt Parkins (4-21) and Brett Penny (3-7) tore out the rest of the Reed innings.

Those two opened the Hemel batting and were equally back in the hutch in rapid time as Reed had Hemel at 8-2.

Then Hem Ilangaratne (30) and Jones (36*) steadied things and saw Hemel to victory in just 17 overs.

Hemel seconds also put in an impressive display to see off Allenburys, the highlight being James Potton’s unbeaten 112 with the bat.

Allenburys won the toss and put Hemel II in and saw them amass 304-8.

Along with Potton's knock, opener Phil Smith scored 44 and Neil Morgan 41 as Hemel made Will Petts’ 5-31 look small in comparison.

Hemel's middle bowlers ran through the Allenburys card with Stan Hayden (2-18), Jacob Hodgins (2-55) and Dil Khan (4-27) claiming the spoils each from their ten overs.

The fourth XI, however, were defeated by St Albans.

Drew Butler and Tayyab Sadiq took two wickets each but the hosts made 188-6 before bowling a weakened Hemel out for 64.