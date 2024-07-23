Heath ​Park Cup win for Hemel Hempstead

Hemel's successful Heath Park Cup team. Photo: HHTCC.

​Hemel Hempstead Town CC were victorious in the final of the Heath Park Cup on Friday night.

​They overcame Leverstock Green to take the trophy, having batted first and made 145-6 from their 20 overs, Harry Ganley the main man with 60 from 38 balls.

Leverstock Green then made 134-7 in their 20 overs, Kamario Grant with 65 from 49 balls and skipper Troy Henry 42 from 38 balls.

Those two put on 105 for the fourth wicket to give Leverstock Green a chance but both went at 126 and no other batsman made double figures. Ganley took 4-28 from his five overs and was Man of the Match.

Saturday then saw the firsts take on Flitwick in league action on the road.

Flitwick seem to be one of Hemel's bogey sides with the last victory - of very few - coming in 2021.

Hemel won the toss and batted but only the top three batsmen made it to double figures, namely Brett Penny (16), Hemish Ilangaratne (46) and Harry Ganley (37).

Then nothing as Hemel slipped from 91- from 27 overs to 128 all out in 46 overs. The destroyer for Flitwick was Nathan Healey with 7-46 from 17 overs.

Hemel bowlers tried their best and had Flitwick at 50-4 from 16 overs but their opener Waheed stuck in there with 42 and after he went Harry Thurstance (34*) and Powles (29) stayed in to get to 131-5 in 40 overs.

*Hemel 2s won the toss and batted at Heath Park against Potton but that was about as good as it got.

There were only four double figure scores, Aaron Wilson (25), Ed Langley (19), Adam Moulster (13) and Dil Khan (11) to show in the scorecard as Hemel were dismissed for 78 in 23 overs, with five ducks in that scorecard.

Potton were made to fight for victory making 80-6 in 24 overs with Stan Hayden taking 4-29 and Dil Khan 2-18, but it was too little to defend to get all the wickets.

*Hemel’s 3s went down to defeat at Welwyn Garden City.​

Put in, Hemel made 161 all out in 48 overs with 32 from Max Clark, 27 from Philip Smith and 23 from Akshat Shah.

But WGC made it to 165-6 in 40 overs despite 3-47 from Callum Humphrey from his ten overs.

*Hemel’s fourths recorded a win at home to Radlett thanks largely to a stunning 205 not out from opener Neil Morgan, with 18 fours and 15 sixes moving him into the top 25 of scores over 200 in the Saracens Herts Leagues. Mike Samuels hit 52 from 92 balls as Hemel amassed a score of 296-3 from their 40 overs.

Hemel bowlers still had a job to do, which they did, bowling Radlett out for 174 in 33 overs. U13 Tyler James led the way with 4-31 from 6.3 overs and Finley Clark 2-44 from six.

*Put in by Rickmansworth, Hemel 5s managed to hold their nerve and win a low scoring game. Hemel made 117 in 39 overs with Dan Keene hitting 29 and Vinnie Liddar 25.

Hemel's young bowlers excelled with Farhan Sadiq (4-16), Carter Botha (3-23) and Sabih Amin (2-1) bowling Ricky out for just 65 to give Hemel the win.

*The 6s played a friendly with Boxmoor and made 153-8, Matt Cousens top scoring with 34.