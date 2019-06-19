Heath Park Cup edges closer to the semi-final ties

A deluge of rain last week played havoc with the quarter-final ties of the historic Heath Park Cup.

Only two of the games were completed, because they were played the week before the rain arrived.

The other two clashes were washed out.

The T20 competition has a rich history dating back to 1960, long before the current vogue of short-innings cricket.

On the positive front, Langleybury beat Little Gaddesden/Potten End in their quarter-final in what was a close game.

Langleybury hit 117-5 and then bowled out their opponents for 109 to win by eight runs.

Abbots Langley (158-3) beat Chipperfield/Clarendon (128-10) by 30 runs in their final-eight clash.

Langleybury await the winners of Hemel Hempstead Town and 2017 champions Kings Langley in the first semi-final.

The Hemel game was rained off last Wednesday.

Abbots await the victor of Berkhamsted and 2016 winners Leverstock Green in the other semi-final.

The final of the contest, sponsored again by Adex Interiors, will take place on Friday, July 12, at Hemel’s Heath Park ground.