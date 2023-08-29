​Five sign deals with Hemel Storm

Hakeem Sylla is among those committing to the Storm for the new season.

They have secured the re-signing of Hakeem Sylla, with the Guinea international returning after an impressive first year at the club.

Sylla averaged a double-double in his first season at Storm, with 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per match, helping him make the NBL D1 Team of the Season and has established himself as a key D1 asset after previous successful years at Thames Valley Cavaliers.

Also re-signing is sharp-shooting club graduate Jack Burnell.

Burnell joins the Storm for his tenth year and has become a vital piece of furniture within the structure of the club.

Burnell is known for his three-point sniper-like shooting ability and has established a reputation as one of the elite shooters in the country.

Sam Newman has agreed to return for his fourth year at the club.

The Englishman averaged 12.2 points and an impressive 7.5 assists per game last year, becoming only the seventh NBL1 player on record to average over 7.5 assists in a campaign.

The 27-year-old began life in the Ipswich basketball academy, before gaining experience with two years in Alberta, Canada.

He then returned to England and continued his basketball career with a season at Essex Leopards, then joining the Storm and leaving again for a year at Essex Rebels. He returned to Storm and has improved year-on-year, earning him a place in NBL’s British Team of the Year last season.

Fan-favourite, sharp-shooting American guard Seth Swalve will also rejoin the club for the 2023/24 season.

The Alabama-born star enjoyed a successful first year for Storm, averaging 12.4 points per game and was an instrumental part in the unprecedented 41-0 season, playing a key role all over the court and earning the players’ player award.

A new face will be exciting D1 prospect Veron Eze.

Last year, Eze enjoyed a successful campaign at rivals Worthing Thunder. Eze put up strong numbers all year round and was a thorn in the side of the Storm as the teams tussled through the year, scoring ten points in the regular-season ending showdown.