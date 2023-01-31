​Double joy for Storm in wins

Aaryn Rai in action for Hemel against Westminster. Photo: Jo Charles.

Vanarama-sponsored Storm travelled away to Loughborough Riders on Saturday, winning 99-108 despite not being at their best, before overcoming Westminster Warriors 122-75 in Hemel on Sunday.

Saturday’s game against Loughborough was an incredibly tense encounter with Loughborough in the lead for the majority, due to many missed shots by Storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It looked as if the Riders were going to win until Sam Newman assisted Aaryn Rai with an alley-oop pass to tie the game with 3.8 seconds remaining.

Storm managed to take control of overtime, demonstrating some great plays and limiting the points the Riders scored, most of theirs coming from Bailey who had a fantastic performance.

Storm’s intensity paid off with them keeping their unbeaten streak, winning 99-108.

After a below-par performance from Storm’s standards, they had to reply with a convincing win in Sunday’s game against the Westminster Warriors.

From the start of the game, it was one way traffic with Storm dominating and stretching their lead.

After another mediocre shooting performance in the first quarter, Storm used their passing to create open shots underneath the basket.

Storm also thrived off turnovers with quick transitions leading to multiple slam dunks, which extended the lead to a game high of 55.

Storm came away with a comfortable victory, winning 122-75.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Storm have a double header home weekend coming up, as they first face the Reading Rockets at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, 7pm tip on Saturday 4th February.

This is a massive game for Storm as they aim to maintain their unbeaten record.

This follows up with London Lions II on Sunday 5th February with a late night showdown at 8.15pm.

Tickets for both games are available to purchase online at www.stormbasketball.net.

Advertisement

Advertisement