Dacorum Synchronised Swimming Club take sixth spot in London competition

The DSSC squad pictured in London.

DSSC did extremely well, coming sixth in their category – Division One, 13-18 years - out of a total of 14 teams competing. Their team of seven swimmers scored an impressive 53.1333 points.

Coach Emma Chapman said: “The team worked really hard on their routine, which incorporated various challenging elements. It was an amazing experience to compete at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park pool and to gain sixth place was outstanding.”