Players from Berkhamsted’s West Herts Wizards Pickleball Club won at England’s national competition in Bolton last weekend (October 28 to 30).

At the third annual English Nationals, the team of six from across Dacorum and the wider county received bronze medals after playing games of pickleball.

The club said: “With 430 players entered in the event, this was no small feat.” Hemel Hempstead’s Lyn Epps and Sue Andrews from Tring won the bronze medal in the 65-year-olds and above age group for the women’s doubles.

From left: Steve Getraer, Lyn Epps, Tony Bingham, Sue Andrews, Sarah Tyldesley and Stuart Foster

In the women’s doubles over-50s group, Sarah Tyldesley, of Hemel Hempstead, and her partner were also awarded a bronze medal. Another Tring resident, Tony Bingham and Steve Getraer from Southgate won three matches in the Men’s Doubles Round Robin and narrowly missed the quarter-finals by one point. In the over-50s singles, Stuart Foster won a bronze medal. The three pairs also played mixed doubles with impressive wins in the morning session on Sunday (October 30).

A statement from the club said: “West Herts Wizards only established itself as a club in February of this year, and now has over 50 members who meet at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre three or four times a week.”