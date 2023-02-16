Tring swimmers were in great form.

This year the club sent over 40 of its swimmers to the Hertfordshire County Championships, which ranks Tring Swimming Club in 11th place for number of swimmers taking part in County Championships after major swim clubs from Watford, Hemel Hempstead, Stevenage and St Albans.

Tring’s swimmers proceeded to have an outstanding event, enjoying over 76 races and 200 swims across three weekends.

Competitors smashed their PBs in two out of every three races. In over 50 per cent of the races, a Tring swimmer was in Hertfordshire's final eight, with medals going to Evie Butterworth, Miabelle Bradley and Jake Nell.

As the team headed back to training at Tring Sports Centre, the club records were once again updated for smashing their own times in seven country relay swims, and Isabella Dolton claiming a new club record in the 50m Backstroke.

The club was also proud to see Jake Neil take 7th place on Swim England's national ranking for 50m Fly.