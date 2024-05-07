​Coach Clark commits to Hemel Storm

Mark Clark guided Storm to play-off glory. Photo: Matt Cook.

Fresh from their recent play-off final victory, the early confirmation of the coaching set-up will be vital in allowing planning and preparations to commence ahead of next year, where Storm are already targeting further silverware.

Clark’s first year was one of success, as he steered the club through a transitional period after the departure of many key components and saw his side improve drastically as the year progressed.

The prestigious face in British Basketball is keen on continuing last year’s fine work.

He said: “I am really excited about staying, I thoroughly enjoyed last season. This is a great organisation to be a part of with a desire to keep growing.”

On his aspirations moving forward, Clark added: “We have already started recruiting the roster and I’m confident I can help add to the club’s historical success.”

Storm chairman Tony Humphrey added: “To have secured Mark’s leadership for another season is significant for Hemel Storm in respect to our determination to build on our recent momentum.

"His advice as we develop other areas of the club is invaluable and it’s great news for the organisation, players and fans alike.”

FOOTBALL: Leverstock Green are celebrating after securing promotion to the Southern Premier League Division One Central.

They ran out 3-0 winners in Monday’s Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division play-off final, beating FC Romania 3-0 thanks to second-half goals from Dan Pett, Callum Neal and Rawn Seal.