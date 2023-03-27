Champions! Super Storm seal the deal with another win

Hemel Storm are pictured after clinching the title.

Knowing a win would be enough to seal the title, Storm dominated throughout for a spectacular win that also maintained their 100 per cent record.

The first quarter was an even start to the game with Storm using their ability to score around the basket, but Newcastle were useful around the basket and only trailed 25-30 at the end of the first.Storm started the second quarter with a vital scoring run which was able to slow the energetic Newcastle team down. A highlight play saw star man Aaryn Rai slam the ball home under intense defence, Storm going into the half time break winning convincingly 46-61.

The third quarter was mostly about defending their lead from a Storm perspective and continuing to extend the points gap to an uncatchable margin. The 15-0 run from Storm gave them much more room to relax and continue to defend their own basket as well as they had been doing for the first two quarters.

It was defensively Storm’s best quarter as they limited Newcastle to only 13 points throughout the whole period, whilst scoring 24 of their own. Storm went into the final period winning 59-85.

The hard work Storm had put in for the three quarters meant they could lower the tempo slightly and play out the remainder of the game. Although continuing to shoot the ball well, Storm rotated the squad regularly meaning that the substitutions were always providing an extra boost of energy to push them over the line.

Overall, this game summed up how the whole season has been for Storm. Each player contributed and gave a great account of themselves as a team. The skill and experience has definitely helped Storm shine and has been a main contributing factor as to why they have won three trophies.

Storm will complete their regular league season this weekend with two home games.

Firstly they face Team Solent Kestrels on Saturday at 7pm when Storm fans will welcome home their champions.

Sunday sees Worthing Thunder come to Hemel with a 5pm tip. Both games are key to keep the momentum going into the play-offs.