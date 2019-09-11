Big American signing for Storm

Hemel Storm have made a big move ahead of their season-opener later this month in the form of young US forward Greg Poleon.

Subject to a final visa clearance, the club said they were delighted to announce the arrival of the 6ft 6ins Poleon, who has just completed two strong seasons representing Pace University of New York.

The 21-year-old captained the NCAA Division Two college side in his senior year, averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block per game.

The youngster is looking forward to joining Storm and is excited about beginning of his pro career:

He said: “I would like to thank Hemel Storm, chairman Tony Humphrey, director of coaching Jon Burnell and the entire organisation for this amazing opportunity.

“I look forward to reporting to Hemel Hempstead, meeting my new teammates, getting on the court in the Storm black and orange, and playing in front of the Storm fans.

“To the Storm fans, I will do everything in my power to assist my Storm teammates in bringing us to the NBL Division One play-offs.”

The high-flying Poleon has the potential to dominate on both ends of the floor through his ability to rebound, protect the rim, score efficiently and stretch the floor.

It is hoped he will add a new dimension to the roster and compliment the talents already at the disposal of new Hemel head coach Dru Spinks.

Poleon’s agent believes it is an excellent opportunity for the young player.

His agent Ryan Mulvaney said: “I appreciate the opportunity for Greg to play for Storm.

“Both chairman Tony Humphrey and director of coaching Jon Burnell have been great to work with during this process.

“I am happy that Greg will be in an excellent basketball environment and in a great community where he can grow both on and off the court.”

Storm’s back-room team are already impressed with Poleon’s maturity and are excited by what he can bring to the club.

Meanwhile, former Storm player Walid Mumuni is re-joining Hemel for the upcoming season, which tips-off on Saturday, September 28, with an away trip to Liverpool in Division One.

Mumuni, who captained Storm for many years and has played professionally in Italy and in the BBL, will provide great leadership and character to the squad.

Mumuni has developed a great reputation in the basketball community and his experience will be key for the development of the players.

Storm hosted a pre-season friendly at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre on Saturday against a Team USA Select touring side, with Storm coming out on top 101-91 after a topsy-turvy game of two halves.

Storm line-up and stats v Team USA Select: Bode Adeloula, 25 points, eight rebounds; Lee Hodges, 20 points, 11 rebounds; Will Ashby, 16 points; Jake Murphy, 14 points; Sam Newman, nine points, 11 rebounds, five assists; Ollie Dykes, eight points; Nick Allin, six points; Jack Burnell, three points

Storm’s first home game of the new campaign is on Saturday, October 5 (7pm tip-off) against Nottingham Hoods.

For tickets, visit www.stormbasketball.net.