Where to watch Anthony Joshua versus Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavyweight fight at Wembley

Anthony Joshua is back in the UK with a massive fight at Wembley Stadium against Daniel Dubois for the IBF World Heavyweight title.

After wins against Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Joshua is returning to his home city against fellow Londoner Dubois. The first will take place on Saturday 21 September with the event expected to start at 4pm and the main event ring walks expected to take place at 9.45pm.

Boxing fans can watch the fight on DAZN. It costs £19.99 for the fight on the DAZN box office here.

Fans who sign up will also be able to see a performance by Liam Gallagher before the main fight after Oasis frontman agreed to appear at the fight. It will be a solo gig as Oasis prepare for a sell-out UK tour next year for the first time in decades.

For those in London there is still time to book tickets. Hospitality tickets are still on sale at Seat Unique starting from £99 here.

It is the first time Anthony Joshua has fought at Wembley since 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin, retaining his heavyweight titles via seventh-round technical knockout (TKO).

Joshua has won four fights since his double defeat to then IBF World Heavyweight holder Oleksandr Usyk in 2020 and will face Dubois for the same title this weekend. Dubois, himself defeated by Usyk in 2023, has beaten Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic since and currently holds the IBF World Heavyweight title.

He has never fought at Wembley and the occasion is set to be an enthralling battle between two of London’s finest.

At 34 Joshua is 12 years older than his opponent and is an inch taller. He has 12 title challenges to his name and 33 professional fights with 28 wins, 21 by knock out. Dubois 23 fights and has won 21, 20 by knock out.

The undercard has a number of title fights including Anthony Cacace versus Josh Warrington for the IBF super-featherweight title and Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz for the European middleweight title.

You can watch the fight here.

The full undercard is:

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz