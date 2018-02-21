Young runners all finish inside the top-12 at Harrow

Dacorum & Tring AC’s middle distance squad came away with superb results from the fourth leg of the North West London Cross-Country League series, held at the Roger Bannister Stadium at Harrow, with all seven runners finishing in the top-12 in their respective age groups.

The most impressive result of the day was the outright win for Stella Whitlum, who finished first overall in the U13s girl’s race over 2km, and seven seconds clear of the Highgate athlete in second place.

This was the first cross-country win for Stella, who is enjoying her best-ever season, including county selection.

The U11s girls’ team also had fine races, with Milla Walsh and Evie Light improving rapidly in their first competitive season for the club, finishing sixth and seventh overall.

Not to be outdone, George Doyle made a strong debut for the club by crossing the line fourth out of 38 finishers in the U11s boys’ race over 2km, and he was just three seconds off the podium.

In the U15s girls’ event Jessica Hill continued her run of notable results, finishing ninth over the 3km course, while Olivia Hill finished in a credible 11th.

Thomas O’Reilly finished a very handy seventh in the U15s boys’ race over 4km.

The next league race for the squad is the series final at Wormwood Scrubs in two weeks’ time where Stella stands a good chance of finishing on the podium in the overall series rankings.