Tong takes the President’s title for the second year in a row

Saturday saw club members and guests out in force for the annual President’s Day at Little Hay GC.

The men, playing off the championship tees, were playing for the vaunted President’s Putter, won last year by Tong Tse.

Club president Ralph Lane presents the ladies' President's Putter to this year's winner Margaret Flowers.

Tong was out with the early starters and had a nail-biting wait to see if his 38 points would be enough to win the title for a second year.

Trevor Sargent then came in with 38 points in the penultimate match, but Tong’s impressive 21 points on the back-nine saw him reclaim the title after a card play-off.

Ross Dorras was a point behind in third place.

Margaret Flowers’ excellent 38 points saw her win the President’s Ladies’ Putter.

Trish Joslin was runner-up with 34 points, while Jackie Pearson was third on 32 points.

Thomas Ashton, playing off the championship tees, won the Junior Trophy, beating Harry Miller by two points.

The seniors’ white-tee title was won by Bill Battel, beating Ali Naalchigar by a point.

Thursday saw the club host the seniors’ monthly medal. Tony Grainger won, going out in 45, and coming home in 40, with 11 pars, beating Paul Mudd by a single shot.

Bill Battel was third.

In Division Two, Wael Aljawad was the winner (94- 24 = 70), with Roger Welch (93-23 = 70) the runner-up

Christopher Murray (99-28 = 78) was third.