The BHHHC first teams both enjoy impressive wins

It was a great weekend for both of Berkhamsted & Hemel Hemsptead Hockey Clubs top teams with the ladies’ 1sts winning a local derby against West Herts 7-1 and the men’s 1sts winning 5-2 over Cheshunt.

There was an even spread of goals for the ladies with Rosie Bartholomew hitting a brace alongside strikes from Steph Vere Hodge, Sarah Brydon, Mollie Beard, Abi Lawlor and Megan Savage.

Ollie Bowman claimed the man of the match award for the men after tucking away four goals.

The ladies’ 2nds beat Letchworth 3-0 with player of the match Mari Thomas scoring a brace and Alison Kraft netting the other.

The ladies’ 3rds made it three wins from three with a 5-1 victory over Welwyn. Terri Payton hit a hat-trick and was backed up by solo goals from Kate Goodwyn and Ellie Cella.

The men’s 2nds had another tour outing, losing 7-1 to Potters Bar. However the scoreline does not reflect the effort and commitment from the team.

In other club results at the weekend, the ladies’ 4ths lost 4-0 to Tring, the men’s 3rds went down 2-1 to Luton, the men’s 4ths were defeated 9-0 by Southgate and the men’s 5thswent down 6-1 to Luton.

This Saturday will see the men’s first team host West Herts at 1.45pm at Tring Sports Centre, while the ladies’ 1sts entertain Broxbourne at midday at RAF Halton.