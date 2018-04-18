Seniors and juniors brave the fog and wet conditions

Little Hay Golf Club’s seniors were lucky to get out on the course last Thursday due to the bad weather which only two days before had led to the cancellation of the Peter Betts Shield due to a waterlogged course.

It meant that this year’s three-club Stableford competition was always going to be difficult but despite the challenge of a very heavy course and fog, the John McDonough Cup did go ahead.

David Dean’s selection of a three-wood, an eight iron and a putter would turn out to be an inspired choice, winning this year’s John McDonough Cup with an impressive score of 36 points.

In second place with 34 points was Ross Dorras, while in third place, after a card playoff, was David Smith also with 34 points.

Last Friday saw similar tricky weather conditions at Little Hay for the juniors’ April medal competition.

A foggy and very wet course made Luke Wrathall’s fantastic winning score of 70 all the more impressive.

Wrathall’s went out in 39 and came back in 37 with 13 pars and a birdie for a gross score of 76 (net 70).

He beat Darcie West (110-32 = 78) by eight strokes.

Joseph Tompkins (131-48 = 83) finished in third place.