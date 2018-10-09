Sapphire gymnasts put in fine displays at Herts County contest

The start of the season for competitive gymnasts is under way and Hemel’s Sapphire club took part in the Herts County Competition in Stevenage recently.

The contest is the first of the season for those competing in levels 5-7. In level 6, Liv Bull took a silver medal while Emily Munro was 4th. Emily Turnock came in 8th and her strong beam score was 2nd.

In level 5, Kristina Ball was 8th in the 12-and-over group with Rose Johnson just behind in 10th. Maddison Dixon was 12th in her age group against strong opponents.

The youngest Sapphire on the day was Cece Canaway, who took top spot in the level 5 age-eight division.

Alyssa Krauz put in a stunning floor display and a strong performances all-round to finish 2nd in the age-nine division.