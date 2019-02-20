Ridgeway keeps hold of the shield for yet another year

Defending champion Brian Ridgeway retained the Alan Irwin Shield at Little Hay Golf Club last week in a thrilling conclusion.

With three players in the clubhouse tied on 37 points, it looked likely that a card playoff would settle matters.

That was until Ridgeway, playing in the final group and being the last card to be returned, retained the title by a single point after notching an excellent 38 points.

A special mention must go to junior Thomas Ashton who, playing alongside the men from the white tees which meant the course was playing all of its 6,315 yards, managed to score an impressive 36 points

Mick Whelan was runner-up, Dale Chiverton third and Ashley Wade fourth, all on 37 points.