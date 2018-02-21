Ridgeway claims the Alan Irwin Shield and Harry is juniors’ king

Saturday’s fine weather saw the Little Hay GC men’s section compete for the Alan Irwin Shield with Brian Ridgeway triumphing with an impressive 41 points (seven pars ).

Runner-up was Martin Evans (40) and Karl Burn was third (card playoff).

Friday saw the club’s juniors in action for the first time this year in the half-term Stableford.

Harry Miller won with 38 points, Junior Dong was second (35), Adam Larkin third (27) and Thomas Ashton in fourth (26).

Last Thursday was a fine day for the seniors’ monthly Stableford, which was won by club captain Trevor Sargent with 39 points (nine pars). David A Smith was runner-up (37) while John Burrow was third following a card playoff.