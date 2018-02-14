Mixed fortunes as seasons get close to the wire for Berko hockey

It was a marginally positive weekend for Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club with their nine teams grabbing five wins against four losses.

There was a superb 8-0 win for the ladies’ third team with a real team performance over Milton Keynes.

Emily Hogan netted a remarkable four goals on her debut, with the other strikes coming from Andrea “Chops” Bettridge (two), Charlotte Holland and Emma Walker.

Particular congratulations went to Hogan who scored two last week for the fourth team and four this week for the third team.

This week she just needs to score six for the second team to keep her run going.

There was also a really good 5-1 win for the men’s second team against a struggling West Herts.

That’s now two wins in a row for the Berko side and sees them go seven points clear of the relegation zone – a real achievement while playing in a league comprises mainly of first teams.

The men’s first team notched a much-needed 1-0 win against Blueharts.

A clean sheet in such a tight game was also well-received.

This weekend will be key for their survival in Division Two when they are playing against teams on Saturday and the Sunday.

The men’s fourth team enjoyed a great 2-1 win against Letchworth 4ths.

The goals came from Alex Gilmore and Joel Withey.

They now sit just three points off a promotion place and seven points from the drop-zone in their very tight league.

The ladies’ second team won 1-0 against Broxbourne on a very wet and extremely cold day for the players, umpires and supporters alike.

The club issued a big thank you to those who helped out on the day, especially to ‘Chops’ who kindly stepping into the goalkeeping role and achieved yet another clean sheet with some superb saves.

The men’s fifth team seem to be suffering from injuries to aging limbs with poor availability hampering the side. They still put in a brave performance in damp conditions against Hertford at RAF Halton where they went down lost 3-1.

The men’s third team had a chilly game against Stevenage 2nds team. Berko lost 5-3 with their goals coming from Dawood, Toby Payton and Paul Whitby.

The ladies’ first team came out second-best against fellow relegation- threatened Luton 2-1 in a key game. The Berko side are running out of games to turn their season round.

Finally, the ladies’ fourth team had a tough game against league-leaders Luton and went down 7-1.