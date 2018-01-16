Men’s 2nds are riding high and ladies’ side also enjoying fine form

The Berkhamsted and Hemel Hemsptead Hockey Club men’s 3rd team pulled out yet another great result with their 4-2 win over Cheshunt.

The Berko goals came from a Darwood Iqbal brace, Toby Payton and Steve Redman.

With two wins and a draw from their last three games, they’re on the kind of good run which might ensure they retain their place in a very tough league.

Also in good form are the ladies’ 2nds who put in a great performance against St Albans. Berko won the game 2-0 with both goals coming from captain Terri Payton.

The side are now in third place in their league and just three points behind Hertford.

The men’s 2nds put in a stunning performance in beating Cheshunt 1sts 2-1. The crucial goals came from Oli Johnson and Gareth Gainer.

The ladies’ 3rds can consider themselves unlucky to not get more from their game against Potters Bars 2nds.

The final result was a rare 0-0 draw, not a result often seen at any level of hockey.

There was also sadness for the team when they saw Becca Bowman taken to hospital after being struck by a stick while defending valiantly.

She has since reassured clubmates that she is alright.

The ladies’ 1sts had an end-to-end tussle against top of the league Leighton Buzzard which resulted in a 3-3 draw.

There was some fabulous play and cohesive teamwork from the Berko side.

Player of the match was Alison Kraft and the goals arrived from Melissa Morton, Alice Wetters and Kraft.

The men’s 5th team had a tough game against a very direct Luton side who often deployed the tactic of launching long balls from the back to the front.

On this occasion their rudimentary plan seems to have worked with Luton running out winning 4-1 winners.

The men’s 4ths went down by a similar 4-1 margin against Rickmansworth 2nds.

They are in a really tight league with only seven points between the relegation and promotion zones.

It would only take a strong two of three-week run to see the 4ths looking at another promotion.

The men’s 1sts lost a key game narrowly against West Herts.

The frustrating 4-3 loss against fellow relegation battlers would have been a great game to win.

Finally, the ladies’ 4ths had a difficult match against a strong St Albans side.

The final result was 7-1 with the Berko goal coming from LIzzie Pavlik.