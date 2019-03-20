Ladies’ first team remain on course for promotion place

The Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead HC ladies’ first team continued their drive for promotion and a possible league title after dispatching St Albans 4-1 on Saturday.

The win leaves them top of Premier Division A but it’s tight at the summit with just a point separating Berko from second-placed Hertford and two points from third-ranked Welwyn, although the latter have played one game more.

The Berko ladies face a huge game this Saturday against Potters Bar.

The ladies’ 2nds lost 4-0 against Shefford & Sandy. Their term is nearly done with a mid-table finish guaranteed.

The men’s 2nds lost 5-3 to Vauxhall, while the ladies’ 3rds put up a good fight in their promotion-challenging game but lost 1-0 to Stevenage.

The men’s 3rds drew 1-1 against Rickmansworth.

There were defeats for the men’s 4ths and 5ths, the former going down 6-1 to Stevenage and the latter beaten 5-0 by Southgate Adelaide.

After their game was cancelled, the ladies 4ths had a fun last-minute run-out against a tough Tring team.

Berko improved throughout and the club was pleased to see new faces from the Tigers’ section getting involved, including three new mums.