Impressive medal haul for Bury with 17 judoka taking prizes at the annual Chalfont Championships

The Hemel Hempstead-based Bury Judo Club enjoyed a successful tournament at the Chalfont Championships recently, earning 17 medals, including three gold medals.

The event took place last month at the Evreham Sports Centre in Buckinghamsire.

The club’s Beth O’Connor earned another gold medal, to go along with the gold she earned at the Southfields Open Judo Championships in Leicester earlier this year.

The club’s full medal results were as follows:

Gold medal winners:

Beth O’Connor, Stefan Kiraly and David Kiraly.

Silver medal winners

Brooke Bailey, David Cozma, Tudor Roche, Thomas Lewis, Raul Cozma, Jayden Duberry and Jason Sells.

Bronze medal winners:

Sebastian Turculet, Liam Hayward, Sam Lewis, Ben Dibdin, Koby Duberry, Traijan Roche and Candice Yorke.

The club’s coach Roy Smith said: “Well done to you all. Thank you to all the parents for their loyal support, as always.”

For more details about the club, call Smith on

07961 105 055 or visit the website www.buryjudoclub.co.uk.

The club is based at Adeyfield Community Centre in Hemel Hempstead.