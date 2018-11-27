Brothers both win medals at international competition

Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo continued their winning ways with a busy weekend of competition in the UK and overseas.

Rush brothers Paddy and Tom Lish were selected to represent a team from the British Judo Council at the Den Helder International held in Holland.

Both are successful and experienced judoka, having been selected for the event for past few years.

This year Paddy achieved his best result yet with straight wins against competitors and was pitched against a fighter from the Netherlands in the final, where he was delighted to win, earning a gold medal for his weight group.

It means he has now achieved his BJC International badge.

Tom just missed out on gold in a closely-fought final as he was awarded a silver medal.

Rush judoka were also in action in High Wycombe for the NHC School qualifiers, where the gold and silver medallists would achieve qualification to the British Schools Nationals event in April 2019.

The results were as follows:

Gold: Ronnie Berry, Jessica Rush, Jemima Cadge, Matthew Morley and Sam Collins.

Silver: Jacob Berry, Maggie Rumsby Ferris and Logan McAdam.

Bronze: Pennie Rumsby Ferris and Inman Shah

Coach Laurie Rush was pleased with the medal haul and said: “It was great to see some of our players back in action and fighting with skill and spirit.”