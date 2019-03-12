Berko men clinch league title to go straight back up

The all-conquering men’s first team at Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead HC have clinched the Division Three South-West league title and promotion with games to spare.

It means the Berko side have made immediate amends for last season’s relegation by bouncing back into Division Two for 2019/20.

They secured an emphatic 6-0 won over Luton on Saturday to gain an insurmountable seven-point lead at the top of the table, helped by nearest rivals Safron Walden losing.

It was a fantastic effort by the squad all season.

Elsewhere, the ladies’ 1sts earned a fine 4-1 triumph against Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday to jump to the top of the Premier League. A brace from Sarah Brydon and solo goals from Emily Alderson and Steph Vere Hodge did the damage for Berko.

With Hertford losing, Berko now top the table and hold the hopes of promotion in their own hands with just three games to go.

They play Hertford on the final day of the season so an exciting end is in prospect.

The ladies’ 3rds got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Broxbourne thanks to goals from Rebecca Wells and Kate Goodwyn. Sophie Hart won the player of the match award. The side are in a battle for promotion in Division Four with Stevenage, who they play this Saturday at Tring School (3.15pm push-back).

The ladies’ 2nds won 2-0 against Welwyn in very windy conditions on Saturday.

The men’s 4ths won for the first time this term when they defeated Hertford 3-1.

And the men’s 2nds played some fabulous hockey in their 2-2 draw with Bishop’s Stortford, the goals coming from Roger Payton and Will Goodwyn.