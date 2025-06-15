Mixed weekend for Hemel Hempstead sides in HCPL again.

Hemel Hempstead were always up against it after failing with the bat against leaders Broxbourne.

Hemel Hempstead CC's first team paid the price for a below-par batting display on their way to defeat by Broxbourne.

It was a familiar story of not scoring enough runs as Broxbourne remained undefeated and top of the Championship.

Batting first Hemel were bowled out for 173 in 52.2 overs with only wicketkeeper Tom Elborn (45) and Ed Pike (78) making double figure scores. The pair came together with Hemel at 35 - 4, put on 65 to get Hemel out of trouble but on their departure the rest of Hemel's batting was blown away. Broxbourne's Aussie overseas player took out the tail to finish with 4 - 57 and was said to be 'a bit quick'.

Mark Brazier took the 2 Broxbourne openers out and they were 14 - 2 and then 38 - 4 and in similar Hemel trouble. But they had batsmen who applied themselves and managed to creep to 174 - 8 from 63 overs to win the game. Opening bowlers Darren James ( 4 - 29) and Mark Brazier ( 3 - 51) had the best Hemel returns but not enough to claim a victory.

In Division 3A the club's second team were put in to bat by Potton Hemel 2nds and were somewhat blown away and bowled out for 116 in 38 overs. Brad Finch top scored on 34 but other than a couple of 16's nobody made many more runs. Couple of wickets for youngster Lucas Bertin (2 - 22) and skipper Stan Hayden (2 - 44) but Potton eased to 117 - 4 to win the game.

Hemel 3rds picked up a rare Hemel win by any level side over at Hertford as they swept past Hertford 3rd XI. Batting first Hertford were bowled out for 169 in 45 overs with Nick Hodgins leading the bowlers with 4 - 30 and Dil Khan (2 - 24 and Ed Grayson (2 - 27 ) providing the necessary support. Then Ram Hussain hit 56, Max Clark 38 and Nick Hodgins 22* as Hemel saw themselves to 173 - 4 in 31 overs.

Another solid win for Hemel 4th XI as they maintained their 3rd place position in Div. 8 West. A solid batting performance with all batsmen making good scores, led by keeper Ben Freethy (62) followed by Carter Botha with 31. Then Preston were kept to 176 - 9 from their 40 overs with Farhan Sadiq taking wickets again with 3 - 23 and Ernie Coldwell 2 - 30 and Tyler James 2 - 40 keeping the pressure on.

Ley Hill conceded the game so 30 points kept Hemel 5th XI top of Div. 12 West.