Meet Lana from Berkhamsted, this year's youngest London Marathon runner

Around 40,000 people will be heading to the capital on Sunday (23 April) for this year’s London Marathon.

But the youngest of the cohort fortunate enough to have their applications accepted for this year’s race, is a fashion student from Berkhamsted, Lana Dales.

This is her story:

Lana Dales is the youngest runner at the 2023 London Marathon

I am officially this year’s youngest London Marathon runner.

I turn 18 the day before the race so I just qualify. I am being interviewed live on Sunday at 9.52am by the BBC at the start line.

I live in Berkhamsted and I am a fashion student in London. This is my first marathon.

I am running for Leukaemia Care, I chose this charity in particular as I lost my grandad, Edward Bell, to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and I remember his hard and courageous battle.

As a family we lost a close friend a few months ago to Leukaemia as well.

So many other families go through the same, so I just wanted to do my bit to help in any way I can, so people affected can receive the best possible diagnosis, information, advice and treatment.

My dad, Robert Dales, is also running his fourth London Marathon for make a wish, so we have had a bit of a family rivalry during training. We have a joint Just Giving page, which you can find online here.

He is raising money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation which grants special treats to children in critical conditions.

A wish can revive a childhood stolen by critical illness, he would love to be able to raise as much as possible to bring light and joy to these children.

So far we have raised over £5,000 combined, we hope to reach our ambitious target of £7,000.