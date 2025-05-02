Media savvy Trustee/Director wanted to join the leading multi-club charity in Berkhamsted

Berkhamsted Cricket Club

Berkhamsted Sports Grounds members include all the leading sports clubs in the town, including Berkhamsted Football Club, Berkhamsted Raiders CFC, Berkhamsted Cricket Club, Berkhamsted Golf Club, Berkhamsted Lawn Tennis & Squash Racquets Club, Berkhamsted & HH Hockey Club, Berkhamsted Rugby Club and Berkhamsted Bowls Club.

We are looking to recruit an independent Trustee/ Director who is happy to combine their contribution to the Board with support for our social media presence.

We welcome applicants from all backgrounds especially if you have an interest in sport and can help with our social media needs.

For more information on the role please contact us at [email protected]