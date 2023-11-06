Magic Moments for the West Herts Wizards at Bolton

Berkhamsted based pickleball club, West Herts Wizards, built on their recent successes at the England Open with an abundance of medals at the England Nationals Pickleball Championships in Bolton.

Over four days of competition against 600 players from across the UK, the Wizards picked up 5 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 5 bronze medals.

Club Coach, Andy Tallyn, led the way with gold at the 4.0 level 35+ age group singles and, with fellow coach, Simon Beddall, added the silver medal in the 4.0 35+ doubles.

Stu Foster won gold in the 4.0+ singles in the 60+ age group and gold in 4.0+ doubles. The pairing of Roy Eastwood and Tim Gill brought home bronze in the 60+ age group, and Harry Burgess a silver at 18+.

Doubles success for the Wizard-esses

The Wizard-esses were not to be outdone with singles gold for Wendy Randall and success in the silver and bronze categories for doubles players Julie Hoskins, Vyris Mordey, Lyn Epps, Sue Andrews, Hilary Abrahams and Christine George.

An outstanding set of results for a club that is only 18 months old, yet is heading for 150 members. Club sessions are now running six days per week at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre, and members can enhance their skills through the group and individual training on offer from the Club’s IPTPA qualified coaches.