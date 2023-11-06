Magic Moments for the West Herts Wizards at Bolton
Over four days of competition against 600 players from across the UK, the Wizards picked up 5 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 5 bronze medals.
Club Coach, Andy Tallyn, led the way with gold at the 4.0 level 35+ age group singles and, with fellow coach, Simon Beddall, added the silver medal in the 4.0 35+ doubles.
Stu Foster won gold in the 4.0+ singles in the 60+ age group and gold in 4.0+ doubles. The pairing of Roy Eastwood and Tim Gill brought home bronze in the 60+ age group, and Harry Burgess a silver at 18+.
The Wizard-esses were not to be outdone with singles gold for Wendy Randall and success in the silver and bronze categories for doubles players Julie Hoskins, Vyris Mordey, Lyn Epps, Sue Andrews, Hilary Abrahams and Christine George.
An outstanding set of results for a club that is only 18 months old, yet is heading for 150 members. Club sessions are now running six days per week at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre, and members can enhance their skills through the group and individual training on offer from the Club’s IPTPA qualified coaches.
The Club offers a Wednesday evening session from 6pm to 7pm through Everyone Active as an introduction to pickleball for anyone who wants to try this fun, easy to learn and fast-growing sport. You can find out more on the Wizards web site at www.westhertswizards.co.uk.