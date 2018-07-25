Last-ball thriller as Tring win the county junior title

Tring Park's U10s celebrating as Hertfordshire League Champions 2018.
Tring Park Cricket Club’s under-10s side won the Hertfordshire Junior League County Final earlier this month on a glorious summer day at Sawbridgeworth Cricket Club.

After getting past Bishop’s Stortford in the semi-final, the Tring side faced a final against a strong Harpenden team in scorching temperatures.

Tring won the toss and elected to bowl.

Despite some accomplished bowling and fielding from Tring, the Harpenden batsmen posted a formidable score of 289-6 after some fine batting and intelligent running between the wickets.

The Tring innings that followed was built steadily, with smart rotation of the strike and some brilliantly executed boundary hitting.

The Tring reply stayed  up with the run-rate, but  some tight Harpenden  bowling towards the end  of their innings meant they  required a challenging 13  runs from the final over.

The exciting contest went down to the last ball, as Tring completed an exhilarating run chase to reach 293-6.

The game was evenly matched and played in a fantastic spirit throughout.

It was a great advert for junior cricket in the county.