Kai Walker signs for Hemel Storm

Kai Walker

Hemel Storm are pleased to confirm the signing of Kai Walker, with the 6’5” Brit heading to the StormDome from Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walker spent last season with MK Breakers, for whom he averaged 9 points and over 6 rebounds per game and caught the eye with his relentless hustle, hard-work and box-office athleticism.

He came into his own down the final stretch of the season, first producing an accomplished all-round performance to help end Storm’s own playoff hopes at the semi-final hurdle and then starring with 27 points in the final, which they lost to Reading Rockets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He first burst onto the British basketball scene with Team Solent Kestrels, spending four seasons on the coast before moving to Thames Valley for the 2023/24 campaign.

Walker will also be working as a junior coach, so young fans can look forward to learning from Storm’s new signing very soon!

“I’m very excited to be joining Hemel Storm for the upcoming season. This is a winning club with a proud tradition, passionate fans, and a strong connection to the community.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, many of whom I know personally and have played against, and also looking forward to contributing both on and off the court with coaching and interacting with the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to play in front of such incredible support every week.”

It won’t be long now, with the action kicking off in September. Tickets are available for our home BCB Trophy opener, as well as the pre-season friendly against Team Solent Kestrels on the Fanbase app!

Written by Callum Humphrey