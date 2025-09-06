Jovan Rai joins Hemel Storm

By Callum Humphrey
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2025, 09:39 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 10:32 BST
Jovan Raiplaceholder image
Jovan Rai
Hemel Storm can confirm the signing of Canadian-born guard Jovan Rai.

Jovan has spent the last five years at Simon Fraser University, initially as a Freshman before progressing all the way to a Redman Senior, and captained the varsity men’s basketball team.

Most Popular

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Hemel Storm this year,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They have such a talented team and an incredible community behind them. I’m excited to get to work and compete this season.”

Eagle-eyed readers may notice a familiar family name, with Jovan’s brother, Aaryn, part of Storm’s unbeaten squad from the 2022/23 campaign, before becoming a star name at SLB franchise, London Lions.

Jovan is another important piece in Jake Rothauge’s carefully assembled squad, joining a promising list that includes some new names and some popular returnees from last season.

Visit the Hemel Storm website to catch up on all the recent news and the Fanbase app to purchase your home tickets, with the season-opening friendly against Team Solent Kestrels on Sunday 14th September fast approaching!

Written by Callum Humphrey

Photo credit – TGD Visuals

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice