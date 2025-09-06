Jovan Rai joins Hemel Storm
Jovan has spent the last five years at Simon Fraser University, initially as a Freshman before progressing all the way to a Redman Senior, and captained the varsity men’s basketball team.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Hemel Storm this year,” he said.
“They have such a talented team and an incredible community behind them. I’m excited to get to work and compete this season.”
Eagle-eyed readers may notice a familiar family name, with Jovan’s brother, Aaryn, part of Storm’s unbeaten squad from the 2022/23 campaign, before becoming a star name at SLB franchise, London Lions.
Jovan is another important piece in Jake Rothauge’s carefully assembled squad, joining a promising list that includes some new names and some popular returnees from last season.
Written by Callum Humphrey
Photo credit – TGD Visuals