Jovan Rai joins Hemel Storm

Jovan Rai

Hemel Storm can confirm the signing of Canadian-born guard Jovan Rai.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jovan has spent the last five years at Simon Fraser University, initially as a Freshman before progressing all the way to a Redman Senior, and captained the varsity men’s basketball team.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Hemel Storm this year,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have such a talented team and an incredible community behind them. I’m excited to get to work and compete this season.”

Eagle-eyed readers may notice a familiar family name, with Jovan’s brother, Aaryn, part of Storm’s unbeaten squad from the 2022/23 campaign, before becoming a star name at SLB franchise, London Lions.

Jovan is another important piece in Jake Rothauge’s carefully assembled squad, joining a promising list that includes some new names and some popular returnees from last season.

Visit the Hemel Storm website to catch up on all the recent news and the Fanbase app to purchase your home tickets, with the season-opening friendly against Team Solent Kestrels on Sunday 14th September fast approaching!

Written by Callum Humphrey

Photo credit – TGD Visuals