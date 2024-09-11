High Sheriff Awards Hertfordshire Health Walk Team

The Herts Sport & Physical Activity Partnership are teaming up with the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire to celebrate her year themed Sport for Good with some special High Sheriff Recognition Awards.

On Monday, August 5, High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Annie Brewster JP presented Gadebridge Park Health Walk team with a Health Walks Making a Difference High Sheriff Award with a special mention to Rodney Tucker. It was a lovely sunny day encouraging lots of walkers for both the grade 3-4 walk and the short walk.

Rodney Tucker is one of our longest serving volunteers with 20 years under his belt. He is a key volunteer for several walks including the ever popular three walks offered at Gadebridge Park.

Rodney can always be found championing Hertfordshire Health Walks (HHW) at key events in Dacorum, either single handed or part of a team. Claire who has volunteered since 2015 pivots across most walks in Dacorum, Watford and Three Rivers when cover is sparse and apart from supporting Gadebridge Park was the energy behind bringing back the Grovehill Grade 2-3 walk in January.

Gadebridge Park Health Walk Team and participants doing the High Sheriffs Antler Pose.

She identified a gap and made it happen collaborating with the HHW. Claire can always be counted on and finding time from her other volunteering roles to champion HHW at key events. Robert B-G has also been volunteering since 2015 and is the key co-ordinator making sure there is cover across all three Gadebridge Park walks as well as volunteering for the walks there and a range of other Dacorum walks. All three enabled Dacorum health walks to make their return during Covid.

The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Annie Brewster JP said: “I was so impressed by the lovely group at this Health Walk. Congratulations and thanks must go to the fabulous team of volunteers who lead the walks and make everyone feel so welcome. It was also so lovely to bump into the founder of the Gadebridge Park Health Walks, who still encourages others to get out and walk.”

Thank you to Herts County Council for their continued support of Hertfordshire Health Walks. If you’d like to get involved with your local Health Walk by taking part or volunteering, you can find all the local Hertfordshire walks here: www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/healthwalks