Hertfordshire's roller derby team have powerful start to Five Nations tournament

Herts Roller Derby team photo.

Herts Roller Derby had their first game of the Five Nations 2025 season against London Batter C Power over the weekend.

Five Nations Roller Derby is Europe’s largest interleague flat track roller derby tournament, which sees teams from all over the UK play each other throughout the year. Herts Roller Derby currently play in WFTDA Tier 3 East after winning Tier 4 in 2024 and moving up.

In their opener Herts Roller Derby took on London Batter C Power in an explosive game on London turf. Despite being several players down, Herts made London fight hard for their victory in a game that had the crowd on the edge of their seats, with a final score of 218-102 to London Batter C Power.

Hell Yeah Kitty and Wreck-It Bec were main jammers for the team (with blockers Pixie Cannibal and Fawn pitching in) crashing through the opposing blockers and speeding around the track. Herts blockers Stings Like Abbie, The Hype, Bex on Fire, Murder, Pixie Cannibal, Fawn, Speedy Rosales, Tequila Blockingbird and Wave fought powerfully against London’s C team.

Next up, Herts will play Big Bucks High Rollers at Wycombe Leisure Centre on the 22nd March, followed by their home game in Hemel Hempstead on 5th April!

Their final game in this stage of the tournament will be played on 17th May at Riverside Leisure Centre in Chelmsford vs Oxford Roller Derby.