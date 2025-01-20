Hemel Storm’s finals hot-streak ended by the ruthless Rockets

Trent Monkman

Hemel Storm ran out second best, as a clinical Reading Rockets claimed National Cup glory on Sunday evening.

It ended a four-straight finals winning streak for the side from Hemel and the 83-108 final score was a fair reflection on proceedings.

The Rockets were fantastic, bettering their opponents in every metric other than free-throw percentage and winning all four quarters of the game. They were able to right some of their own wrongs after they were twice defeated in finals last campaign: first by MK Breakers in the showpiece of this same competition and then by the Storm at the season-ending playoffs. These two sides have found themselves in some thrilling battles over the years and the dynamic is now poised perfectly should they come to blows in Manchester again come the end of the season.

It wasn’t a good night for Storm, who will harbour some regrets about failing to bring their A game to what promised to be a closely-fought, intense matchup, but as it was it was something of a blowout such was the quality of the Rockets.

Hemel Storm enroute to the Cup Final

MVP Justin Hopkins had 30 points and dominated Storm from the start, while Australian-born guard Mitch Clark put up an impressive triple-double stat line for the Cup winners.

For Storm, it was Trent Monkman who stood out most, scoring 23 points and fighting valiantly to keep his side in the contest. Matt Ellis had 19, but may leave frustrated given his uncharacteristic early quietness; Darien Nelson-Henry also picked up a steady 15.

Straight away Hopkins was proving a nemesis for Storm, making the first eight points of the tie for the Rockets as they established an early lead. However, back-to-back threes from Monkman and Tra’Michael Moton pulled the scores level and a free-throw from Monkman put Storm into their first and only lead seven minutes in.

Five points in favour of the Rockets was the deficit after the first period and they then stretched it to double-digits as tensions heightened in the second quarter. Reading finished the half stronger and the sides headed to the locker rooms with the scores sitting at 45-54.

An early nine-point Rockets run marked a major turning point in the game, with the 16-point lead now significant. The difference kept on growing, Reading taking the third quarter by a game-changing 13 points, and come the final break of the game, Storm were left with an uphill task - trailing 60-82.

Matt Ellis did his best to inspire a final quarter comeback but, as was the theme of the game, Storm just could not find their offensive fluidity. Coupled with defensive lapses leaving the sharp-shooting Rockets far too much space on the perimeter on multiple occasions, the game moved out of reach.

Reading rotated and gave their academy players some time in the spotlight, basking in the adulation of their jubilant support, and Storm were left to look on in desolation.

They’ll hope for more opportunities that may present themselves later in the season, with a league title and playoff trophy still to play for, but for now attention will turn to regulation duties next weekend with a home double-header against Worthing Thunder and Essex Rebels.

Thank you to all the fans that travelled across the country to support the Storm at such an inconvenient time late on a Sunday evening. Now, the team need you to go again as they look to bounce back and remain undefeated in NBL Division One.

Tickets for the back-to-back clashes at the StormDome are available via the Fanbase app now.